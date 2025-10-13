October 13, 2025

Bulldogs Run Over Pinckney for Homecoming Win

Mike Williamson

ChelseaSports

Photo: Gib and Jax Ichesco look for yards against Pinckney. Photo by Dawn McCann

The Chelsea football team used a bruising ground game to roll over Pinckney 44-6 in the 2025 Homecoming game Friday night.

The Bulldogs scored six touchdowns on the ground as the cruised to the win and clinched at least a share of the SEC White title.

Chelsea can clinch the outright conference title with a win over Ypsilanti Lincoln at home Friday night.

Nolan Sciackitano got things going with a seven-yard TD run with 5:54 left in the opening quarter.

With just seconds left in the quarter, Gib Ichesco busted across from a yard out for a 14-6 lead after one.

Early in the second quarterback Jax Ichesco ran one in from four yards out and a short time later Sciackitano scored his second of the game for a 28-6 halftime lead.

The lead grew to 34-6 early in the third when Brody Schwartzentruber scored from three yards out and Luke Cavanaugh finished off the scoring with a three-yard touchdown run a few moments later. 

Chelsea improved to 6-1 overall and 5-0 in the SEC White. 

