The Chelsea basketball team led Tuesday nights game for over three quarter, but the Maples rallied in the fourth and knocked off the Bulldogs 54-49.

The game was close throughout. Chelsea took a 14-13 lead after one quarter, behind six points from Adam Hauser.

The Bulldogs would outscore the Maples 12-9 in the second to take a 26-22 lead into the break.

The game remained close in the third with Adrian outscoring Chelsea 11-10 to cut the lead to 36-33 after three. Jordan Fansler scored five points in the third for the Bulldogs.

The Maples caught fire in the fourth going up by as many as 10 points as the Bulldogs tried to rally. Ross Stofflet scored seven in the fourth and Jayden Woody four, but it wasn’t enough for the Bulldogs.

Stofflet, Hauser, and Fansler scored 10 points each to lead Chelsea.

Woody chipped in with four, while Owen Brown and Lucas Hanifan three each, and Dom Guthre and Ben Strzyzewski two apiece.

The Bulldogs fell to 10-5 overall and 6-4 in the SEC White. Their game with Ypsilanti scheduled for Thursday night was postponed and will be made up February 28. Their next contest is Tuesday night at Ypsilanti Lincoln.

Photos by Lynne Beauchamp