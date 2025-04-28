Busch’s Fresh Food Market Marks 50th Anniversary with Celebrations for Customers

Busch’s Fresh Food Market, a family-owned supermarket chain in Southeast Michigan known for its locally sourced offerings, is celebrating 50 years of serving the community with a 10-day sale featuring special anniversary pricing. From May 16–25, guests can enjoy exclusive deals across the store as a thank-you for their support over the past five decades.

The celebration also includes a charity hot dog event in all stores on May 17–18, with proceeds benefiting local food banks such as Forgotten Harvest and Gleaners. Additionally, a Celebrate Local Tasting event will take place May 17-18 at Busch’s Fresh Food Market’s two stores in Ann Arbor, giving customers the opportunity to meet local food vendors and sample their products.

From May 24-25 there will be a Rib Fest, continuing a meaningful celebration focused on local partnerships, community impact and appreciation for the guests who have made 50 years possible. The company, which is headquartered in Ann Arbor, has stores located in Oakland, Wayne, Washtenaw, Livingston and Lenawee counties, and has 1,600 employees.

“I’m very grateful that we can celebrate 50 years in the community with everyone who has invested in us,’ said Busch’s Fresh Food Market CEO Gary Pfeil. “We are so blessed by the loyalty of our guests, the dedication of our associates and the support of our many vendors who ensure we continue to offer the freshest, high-quality foods available.”

The company continues to update its stores based on community need in their different locations. This year, a renovation of the Ann Arbor Main Street store is planned.

“Our annual investments in store improvements are about more than just enhancing the shopping experience; they’re about deepening our connection to the communities that have supported us for half a century,” Busch’s Fresh Food Market President, Bobby Turner said. “As we celebrate this milestone, we remain focused on delivering quality, service and local impact well into the future.”

For more information on Busch’s and upcoming events go to www.buschs.com