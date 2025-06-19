Busch’s Fresh Food Market Offers Produce from Hyperlocal Farms in the Community

Busch’s Fresh Food Market, a family-owned supermarket chain in Southeast Michigan which is currently celebrating 50 years of serving the community, will begin offering produce sourced hyper-locally during the summer and fall months. Produce will vary throughout the season and come from farms near to its stores. Stores which will be receiving hyperlocal produce are in Ann Arbor, Dexter, Plymouth, Saline, Brighton, Canton, South Lyon, Novi and West Bloomfield.

“Michigan is such a great agricultural state, and we want to provide customers with the very best and freshest produce, while also supporting farms in our community,” said Busch’s Fresh Food Market President, Bobby Turner. “Our focus is always on sourcing products locally and we already carry 2500 local items which connect Michigan manufacturers with our guests. Now guests can enjoy seasonal produce which is arriving from a farm maybe just ten miles away.”

In 2024, Busch’s Fresh Food Market sold 25,813 units of hyperlocal produce, where a unit is defined as either an individual item or a pound, depending on the product. This year, the company hopes to bring even more fresh fruits and vegetables grown in the communities it serves into stores and into the shopping baskets of guests, with a goal of achieving over 10 percent growth in units sold.

Farms taking part in this year’s initiative are:

Garden Fort Farms in Dexter – produce includes microgreens, pea shoots, sun shoots, winter spinach, arugula, lettuce mix, greens mix

Jacob’s Fresh Farm in Dexter – produce includes green curly kale, Swiss chard, collard greens, green zucchini, yellow zucchini, yellow summer squash, kohlrabi, sungold cherry tomatoes, heirloom slicing tomatoes, tomatillos, Italian eggplant, poblano peppers and pattypan squash

Green Things Farm Collective in Ann Arbor – organic produce includes dill, curly parsley, Italian parsley, rainbow kale, green onions, bunch radishes, cilantro, green leaf head lettuce, red bunch beets, fennel, summer crisp lettuce and carrot

“There’s something truly special about walking into your neighborhood market and picking up produce that was harvested just miles away,” said Director of Produce & Floral at Busch’s Fresh Food Market Dave Holloway. “Our partnerships with local farms not only deliver peak freshness and flavor but also deepen our ties to the Southeast Michigan community by supporting the dedicated farmers who make our region thrive.”