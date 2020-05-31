Advertisement

| 1 min | from D & B Marketing |

Chelsea MI: Tempus Fugit — Week #4! June 2 marks the fourth virtual shopping event where Chelsea business owners invite you into their stores to see what they have been up to these past several months.

Join the virtual fun Tuesday, June 2, beginning at 7:20 p.m. Get comfortable at your computer or on your phone, go to the #shopcheleamich Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/shopchelseamich/ or search @shopcheleamich, and let them take you on a virtual shopping trip. Many stores have special offers during the event, so take advantage of this opportunity to purchase uniquely Chelsea spring and summer goods and services!

Participants include Serendipity Books, Culture Creations, Jewelry Set In Stone, FarmSudz Underground. Participants can be found at the #shopchelseamich Facebook page – @shopchelseamich, or on the website www.shopchelseamich.com. Each business owner is working diligently to adopt safe business practices for their staff and their customers.

Advertisement

#shopchelseamich’s next Virtual Shopping event is Tuesday, June 9.

###

Virtual Shopping is brought to you by #shopcheleamich, a group of independent business owners who possess an entrepreneurial spirit. This collaborative team includes a network of 35+ Chelsea merchants and restaurants who have participated in and promoted Wine, Women & Shopping, Chocolate Extravaganza, and Sidewalk Sales events over the years.