Buzzer-Beater Lifts Bulldogs to Fourth Straight Win

A Drew Blanton three-pointer at the buzzer lifted the Chelsea basketball team to a 53-51 upset of River Rouge Friday night.

The win over the Panthers was the fourth straight for the Bulldogs after starting the season 1-3.

Chelsea led 50-49 in the final minute but missed a pair of free throws to try to extend the lead.

River Rouge scored to take the lead 51-50.

Following a Chelsea timeout, Blanton took the inbounds pass and pulled up just outside the arch and launched a shot that was nothing but net just before the final buzzer to give the Bulldogs the two point win.

Blanton finished with a team-high 25 points to lead the Bulldogs.

Braxson Allen had a huge night with a season-high 14 points, including three triples for the game.

Sam Borcherding finished with seven points, Will McCalla three, Gibby Ichesco and Beckett Boos two each.

The Bulldogs took down Detroit Loyola 56-35 in the Motor City Roundball Classic December 28.

Blanton led the way with 13 points for Chelsea.

Chelsea rallied from eight points down in the fourth quarter to get by rival Dexter 46-41 before the holiday break.

Dexter led 11-8 after one quarter and the teams played evenly in the second with the Dreadnaughts leading 21-18 at the break.

Chelsea scored just six in the third as Dexter built a 32=24 lead after three.

Dexter led 36-29 with six-minutes left, but back-to-back triples by McCalla and Blanton helped the Bulldogs tie the game at 36 with 4:30 left.

The Bulldogs took the lead 40-39 with a pair of Boos free throws with 2:15 left.

Dexter had a chance to tie in the final seconds but a triple bounced away and Blanton sealed the win with a pair of free throws.

Blanton led Chelsea with 22 points, including eight in the deciding fourth quarter.

Borcherding scored six in the fourth and finished with eight points, while Boos chipped in with seven points, including five in the fourth.

McCalla started the fourth quarter rally with a triple and finished with five points and Wyatt Matusik added four points.

Photos by Dawn McCann