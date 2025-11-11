ByHeart Formula Recall Highlights Infant Safety Importance

The recent recall expansion by ByHeart highlights the critical importance of ensuring food safety for infants across the United States. ByHeart, a New York-based baby nutrition company, has widened its voluntary recall to include all batches of its Whole Nutrition Infant Formula cans and Anywhere Pack™. This decision follows concerns about potential contamination with Clostridium botulinum, a bacterium that can cause a rare but serious illness in infants. Although no unopened products have tested positive for the bacteria, the recall demonstrates ByHeart’s commitment to infant safety.

Consumers nationwide are advised to discontinue use of these products immediately. The recall affects all 24 oz cans and 0.6 oz packets of the formula. ByHeart is conducting a thorough investigation in coordination with the FDA and has initiated independent testing of all batches. The company is also collaborating with the California Department of Public Health to ensure comprehensive testing.

Parents who suspect their infants might be experiencing symptoms related to botulism, such as difficulty swallowing or respiratory issues, should seek medical attention right away. For further assistance, consumers can contact ByHeart directly at [email protected] or by calling 1 (833) 429-4327. It’s crucial for parents to verify their products and take necessary actions to ensure their children’s health.

