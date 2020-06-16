Advertisement

Michigan Medicine children’s hospital only hospital in Michigan ranked in all 10 pediatric specialties.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan Medicine C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital was recognized among the best children’s hospitals in the country by U.S. News & World Report.

Mott was the only children’s hospital in Michigan nationally ranked in all 10 pediatric specialties evaluated in the 2020-2021 Best Children’s Hospitals rankings released today. The institution was recognized among the nation’s best in cardiology and heart surgery, nephrology, orthopedics, neurology and neurosurgery, gastroenterology and GI surgery, cancer, neonatology, pulmonology, urology and diabetes and endocrinology.

The annual rankings highlight the top 50 pediatric facilities across the country. Out of nearly 200 medical centers assessed nationwide, Mott was among just 24 hospitals ranked in all 10 evaluated specialties.

“These rankings reinforce our commitment to exemplary, specialty care for children with rare and life-threatening diseases,” says Luanne Thomas Ewald, FACHE, M.H.A., chief operating officer at Mott and Von Voigtlander Women’s Hospital.

“We are grateful for our teams of doctors, nurses and staff who are devoted to high quality care, innovative research and improving children’s health in Michigan and beyond.”

The U.S. News Best Children’s Hospitals rankings rely on clinical data and on an annual survey of pediatric specialists. The rankings methodology considers clinical outcomes — such as mortality and infection rates – along with efficiency and coordination of care delivery plus compliance with “best practices.”

“The U.S. News rankings are one measure of our clinical teams’ dedication to world-class care, patient safety and family centeredness,” says Mott chief clinical officer Chris Dickinson, M.D.

“Our providers are relentlessly focused on providing exceptional, compassionate and personalized care for families who come to us for help with their children’s complex medical needs.”

About C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital: C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital offers nationally-ranked, specialty care in a 1.1 million square foot, 348-bed facility in Ann Arbor, Mich. The $754 million, 12-story building is home to Mott, the Von Voigtlander Women’s Hospital and adult and pediatric blood and marrow transplant programs. The hospital features a dedicated pediatric emergency department, an on-site Ronald McDonald House, and offers a new and larger home for specialty services not offered anywhere else in Michigan for newborns, children and pregnant women.

