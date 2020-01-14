Advertisement





| 1 min read | by Doug Marrin, dmarrin@thesuntimesnews.com |

“Balancing Act” in Mill Creek Park

You’ve probably noticed them around Dexter, in front of LaFontaine, Lions Park, the library, in Mill Creek Park, and other places, works of art that brighten the city a bit and perhaps cause us to pause a moment and contemplate. The City is looking for three new works to add to the collection.

“On an annual basis, the City of Dexter does a temporary sculpture display called the Dexter Art Gardens, wherein we have sculptors and artists submit their works of art to be juried for display,” explained Justin Breyer, Dexter City Clerk. “The ones that get selected are put on display around town along with our permanent sculptures.”

Dexter Art Gardens is the work of the Dexter Arts, Culture & Heritage Committee. Three outdoor sculptures will be juried and placed on temporary display alongside the City’s permanent collection for one (1) year: June 2020 – May 2021.

Advertisement

“Blue Heron” in Mill Creek Park

“It gives local, state, and national artists an opportunity to have their works on display here in the city,” says Justin. “The Dexter Art Gardens create a good deal of public engagement for the artists and their works, and we hope that it brings some creative inspiration and appreciation to the people of Dexter.”

Artists may submit up to three sculptures for consideration. Entries must be free-standing and durable for year-round outdoor display. Pieces must be able to be secured to a concrete pad. Each selected artist will receive a $900 stipend following installation.

More information and the application process can be found at https://artist.callforentry.org/festivals_unique_info.php?ID=7426.