CAP Hosts Auditions for Summer Performance

Chelsea Area Players will host auditions for its June production of Meet Me in St. Louis on April 9 and April 10 at the St. Mary of Chelsea Catholic Church.

The musical, based on the MGM movie of the same name and Sally Benson’s The Kensington Stories, has roles for all ages and will premiere at Washington Street Education Center the weekend of June 13-15, 2025. The story revolves around a family living in St. Louis during the leadup to the city’s hosting of the 1904 World Fair as they struggle with a potential promotion for the father, Mr. Smith, and the move the family would need to make away from St. Louis for the job opportunity.

Auditions will take place on Wednesday, April 9, 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm and Thursday, April 10, at 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm at 14200 E. Old US Hwy 12, Chelsea, MI 48118. If someone is unable to make the times provided but would still like to audition, they are able to contact producer Ashley Somers at spectrumstagingllc@gmail.com or (734) 552-2771 or director Andrew Willingham at andrewwspectrumstaging@gmail.com or (734) 280-0295.

Those attending auditions are not required to stay for the entirety of the audition and are asked to only attend one, not both. Auditioners should prepare a one-minute vocal cut in the same style as the show.

Previous theatrical experience is not required, but attendees are encouraged to bring a resume or headshot if available. Auditioners are also encouraged to wear solid-color shirts and dress for movement.