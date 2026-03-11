CAP’s Frozen Jr. Plays To Sold-Out Audiences

Chelsea Area Players’ (CAP) Youth Theatre Artistic Director Alex Moore took a page from NBC’s Saturday Night Live and staged a “cold opening” Friday night, introducing the audience to the Disney classic Frozen Jr.

Led by 8th graders Alexandra Fineman and Amber Yacks, playing the hosts, and assisted by eighth grade narrators Savannah Fremuth and Abby Muckle, nine actors told story of “The Snow Queen” by Hans Christian Andersen. Disney’s Frozen was loosely based on The Snow Queen, while the musical was derived from the 2013 movie of the same name. Frozen’s script was written by Jennifer Lee, with music/lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.

The lead characters were portrayed by 8th grader Selah Owens as Elsa and 6th grader Caroline “Cici” Hubbard as her younger sister Anna. The Frozen Jr. version of a musical is limited to one hour, which required Disney to cut three songs. Unfortunately, it eliminated favored audience songs like “What Do You Know About Love”, “Monster” and “Can’t Lose You”. Monster reveals in painful detail Elsa’s inner turmoil over the powers she possesses, while “Can’t Lose You” shows the heartbreak the sisters feel over living separate lives.

(L-R) Caroline “Cici” Hubbard as Anna and Selah Owens as Elsa, singing “For The First Time In Forever – Reprise.” Photo by Don Paulsell.

Owens gave a bold performance as Elsa. She played the part with emotion and delivered a powerful rendition of “Let It Go.” In a dramatic moment during the song, Owens, standing atop a set piece, arms raised, belts out “Let It Go” as her dress drops to reveal a stunning silver gown. Hubbard showed off her powerful singing voice with “For the First Time in Forever” and “Love Is an Open Door.” Hubbard’s versatility as a singer shined in “Love Is an Open Door,” a duet with 7th grader Shiv Fox (Hans), as she sang harmony to Shiv’s melody. Hubbard, a veteran of the stage at twelve, played Anna with verve and a youthful innocence.

(L-R) Liam Thompson as Sven, Finley Nicholson as Olaf, Rock Thompson as Kristoff and Cici Hubbard as Anna. Photo by Don Paulsell.

The production featured several supporting roles, including Sarah Jewell (3rd grade) as Young Anna and Ashley York (4th grade) as Young Elsa. Madelyn Dunn (5th grade) played Middle Anna and Alexa Wetzel (7th grade) as Middle Elsa. W. Rock Thompson (8th grade) portrayed Kristoff, Finley Nicholson (7th grade) was hilarious as Olaf and Liam Thompson (7th grade) played the reindeer Sven.

(L-R) Jonny Bendena playing guitar, (jumping) Alex Hough as Duke of Weselton, Selah Owens as Elsa & Cici Hubbard as Anna. Photo by Don Paulsell.

Artistic director Alex Moore had a cast of 82 3rd-8th graders. Her philosophy about youth theatre was highlighted in her director’s note, where she wrote, “We have a whopping 82 kids in the cast – the largest ever. Although I definitely believe that this is a testament to the power of Anna and Elsa, it says a lot about the value we place on the arts here in Chelsea… I love that theatre creates a family, and this musical specifically honors the love we have for our family members.”

Frozen Jr Ensemble. Photo by Don Paulsell.

Vicky James produced Frozen Jr. Choreography provided by Tracy Jewel. With many kids just learning how to dance, Jewell created a stage full of fluid and coordinated movement. (And what a task getting that many children on and off stage without collisions!) Costumes were designed by Tracy Jewell, lighting designed by Will Roebuck and Ken Beauchamp provided technical direction.

Moore’s direction of kids in musical theatre combines learning new skills, while having fun within a safe environment.

Frozen Jr. ran through Sunday, March 8 with three sold out performances at the George Prinzing Auditorium, located at the Washington Stret Education Center, 500 Washington St., in Chelsea.