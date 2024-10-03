Carrigan Café Celebrates 10 Year Anniversary

The entryway to an old brick building in the heart of downtown Saline has greeted visitors of all ages for the last ten years.

This is Carrigan Café.

Known for its daily quiches and soups, alongside breakfast and lunch items, and a variety of coffee flavors, Carrigan Café hosts live entertainment while also providing a welcoming community space. The café’s mascot, Nutmeg the Stoat, can be seen at the counter on two cookies next to a third specifically designed for the 10-year anniversary of the café. Board games, coloring books, and puzzles are also under the counter for visitors of all ages to enjoy.

Photo by Krista Kangas

Karen Carrigan, the owner of the café, brings her own family into this space as well, whether through food and drinks such as the Peanut Butter Chocolate Caramel Latte based on her English Mastiff dog, Angus, or the Ruth and Harold sandwiches named after her parents. The Carrigan Corner of the building pays homage to her family as well with black and white photos.

Locals, too, have a say in what they want this space to be.

Carrigan, herself, is not a fan of a dark roast on Saturday morning but the customers are.

“I don’t care for it. It’s too dark for me. But I have people on a Saturday morning lined up because they want it, so I serve it,” said Carrigan. “Yes, it’s my coffee shop, yes I own it, but my taste buds are different than everybody else’s. So it’s what do the customers like.”

Photo by Krista Kangas

The café started making its own food in 2021, at the height of the Pandemic, but remained open.

“We never really closed because I figured, coffee’s essential,” Carrigan said.

In May of 2024, Thursday and Friday events became a normal part of the café’s life.

Carrigan Café also prides itself on using oils on the coffee beans and not syrups, so there’s no added sugar.

“We always have a flavor of the day,” said Carrigan.

However, Carrigan keeps in mind what flavors customers liked, and others they’re okay not trying again.

But just because something isn’t in season doesn’t mean you can’t get it.

“If you want to come in in the Spring or in June or May or whatever and get a pumpkin latte, we have it,” Carrigan said.

As for what the future holds, only time will tell. But one thing remains for sure. It will continue placing customers first, being innovative, and a space for all to come in and enjoy.