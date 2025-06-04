Catch a Ride, Even After Dark…WAVE Launches Late Night Service in Chelsea

Starting this June, Chelsea’s evenings just got a little more connected. Western-Washtenaw Area Value Express (WAVE) has launched a new Late Night Service, a pilot program offering safe, reliable transportation Thursday through Saturday from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.—so people can enjoy dinner, music, or a late shift at work without worrying about how to get home.

“This idea has been brewing for a while,” said Shasta Angell, Marketing Manager for WAVE. “We spoke with local businesses, gathered letters of support, and even had a few pledge money before anything was official. Once the Chelsea Downtown Development Authority stepped up with a $15,000 grant, we knew we could make it happen.”

Thanks to that DDA funding and additional sponsorships from 15 local businesses, WAVE was able to launch the summer-long service and even wrap a dedicated bus to help spread the word.

“This is about creating access,” said Angell. “Whether you’re a restaurant worker closing up for the night or a group of friends heading home from a concert, you shouldn’t have to worry about getting back safely.”

How It Works

The service area includes a 7-mile radius around downtown Chelsea. Rides cost a flat $20 per group, regardless of how many people are traveling, as long as pickup and drop-off are the same. Riders must use the Ride Pingo app (available on iOS and Android) to book a ride—no phone calls, no pre-scheduling. The service is entirely on-demand.

“It works a lot like Uber or Lyft,” explained Angell. “Just open the app, select your destination, and we’ll be there. The only difference is that it’s local, community-supported, and there’s one affordable flat rate.”

Users who hold a WAVE monthly unlimited pass—available for $45—can also use it for the Late Night Service, making it an even better deal for frequent riders.

Community Support Rolls In

The excitement around the program has been growing, with businesses jumping in to help. Local sponsors include:

Headlight Sponsors:

Chelsea Area Chamber of Commerce, Chelsea Lanes, Allegra Marketing • Print • Mail (Saline)

Sidekick Sponsors:

Stiver’s Restaurant & Lounge, Palmer Auto Service, Eder & Diver Insurance, Ugly Dog Distillery, Revel Run | The Foxhole Biergarten, JDW & Associates, Jet’s Pizza, Grateful Crow, The Rumpus Room, Thompson’s Pizza

Night Owl Sponsors:

Dan’s Chelsea Tavern

Community Rider Sponsors:

Zou Zou’s Café, Jack & Son

“This is exactly what a thriving downtown needs,” said Terris Ahrens, Executive Director of the Chelsea Area Chamber of Commerce. “It supports our nightlife economy, ensures patrons and workers get home safely, and builds the kind of community people want to live in.”

Shasta added, “The level of support has been amazing. I had businesses putting flyers on pizza boxes, hanging posters, and even asking how they can help next year—before we’ve given our first ride!”

Try It Out—And Celebrate

To mark the official launch, WAVE invites the public to a Late Night Service Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Thursday, June 12 at 8 p.m. on West Middle Street, right in the heart of Chelsea’s popular Sounds & Sights event.

If the pilot proves successful—and early interest suggests it will—WAVE hopes to keep the program rolling beyond the summer. “We’re already hearing from sponsors interested in sticking with us,” said Angell. “If Chelsea shows up and rides, we’ll be ready to keep going.”

Looking Ahead

For now, WAVE is starting with one bus and a limited radius to test the waters. But the long-term vision is bigger.

“We treat everything as a pilot,” said Angell. “That gives us the data to go after more funding, expand service areas, and eventually offer more options for more people.”

So whether you’re staying out late, getting off work, or just want to enjoy a Chelsea night without checking the clock, the message is simple: WAVE’s got your ride home.

For more information or to download the app, visit ridethewavebus.org.