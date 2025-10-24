October 24, 2025
CDL Celebrates Music & Songwriting

STN Staff

By Virginia Krueger, CDL

This November, Chelsea District Library (CDL) is bringing two nationally recognized musicians to Chelsea to engage with students, seniors, and the public! Multi-genre, award-winning performance artist Joy Jan Jones will spend a week working with Chelsea choir students and performing at our three local senior living communities. Jones will focus on jazz and opera with Chelsea students and will perform in a concert for the public on Monday, November 3 at 2pm at Silver Maples. A versatile artist, The New York Times notes, “Joy is a mesmerizing & voluminous, lyric-coloratura soprano, with a stunning mezzo chest voice & incredible range.” Jones has been featured on the cover of Vogue Magazine, headlined Carnegie Hall, and holds a degree in music therapy where she uses her immense talent to assist seniors living with dementia and teens experiencing neuro-divergent or neuro developmental disorders.

November also features the library’s 8th annual CDL Song Fest, headlined by Rolling Stone Magazine’s 1994 Songwriter of the Year, Freedy Johnston, in a live concert at the Pasture Barn at Robin Hills Farm on Friday, November 7 at 7:15 pm. Johnston headlined CDL’s second Song Fest in 2018 and is known for his nine rock albums, including his latest, Back on the Road to You (2022). The Kansas native released his first two records with the widely respected indie label Bar/None. Can You Fly made many ‘Best of the Year’ lists, including, The New York Times, Billboard, and Spin Magazine

CDL Song Fest will open with two teen music acts selected by a jury of their peers at 7:15 pm. Congratulations to Dahlia Berggren and Salma Espino-Barba from Ypsilanti and Chelsea’s Kedron! Following their performance, Jeremy Baldwin of WEMU News will interview Johnston, discussing his career, inspiration, and craft. Johnston will follow the interview with a live concert beginning at 8 pm, playing a set of original music from his entire discography. Johnston will be accompanied by Joy Jan Jones for a selection of songs during the set.

November’s concerts are open to the public with general admission and without ticket fees. All are welcome. CDL Song Fest is made possible by the generosity of the Friends of Chelsea District Library.

