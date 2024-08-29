CDL Celebrates Sports!

Capturing the Spirit of Sports: The Perfect Shot Exhibition Comes to Chelsea District Library

By Virginia Krueger

Sports have a special power to create community, bringing together people of all ages and demographics to root for (or against) a common cause.

Fans remember specific games, plays, athletes, and moments they witnessed. Chelsea District Library is thrilled to host The Perfect Shot: Walter Iooss Jr., and the Art of Sports Photography to celebrate these exhilarating sports memories. This exhibition takes visitors through some of the most inspiring moments in sports history and highlights the craft and talent that transformed these moments into art. The exhibition features athletes Michael Jordan, Arnold Palmer, Serena Williams, Tiger Woods, Cathy Marino, and many more. As an artist, Iooss Jr. captures on film carefully crafted moments of anticipation, perseverance, triumph, disappointment, and reflection—universal emotions of athletes and non-athletes alike.

A bird’s eye view action shot of professional basketball athlete Michael Jordan mid-air on the way to dunking a basketball in a nearby hoop. © Walter Iooss Jr.

The Perfect Shot runs from September 6–October 20 in the library’s historic McKune Room. It is an adaptation of the original retrospective exhibit organized by the Oklahoma City Museum of Art and is drawn from their permanent collection. “Iooss is a master at framing and discovering dynamic backdrops…Over the course of his career with Sports Illustrated, Iooss brilliantly photographed many of the greatest athletes of all time,” said curator Bryn Schockmel, PhD. “As an artist, Iooss has created carefully composed portraits, captured seemingly candid moments that were actually meticulously crafted, and taken dramatic shots at the center of the action.”

A young female gymnast extends her arms and leg to practice balancing on a beam. © Walter Iooss Jr.

Iooss was born in 1943 and shot his first roll of film in 1959, at a New York Giants game with his father. Only two years later, he began working for Sports Illustrated, landing his first cover in 1963, when he was not yet 20 years old. He went on to become a prolific photographer for the magazine and photographed every Super Bowl from the first in 1967 through 2020, and shot over 300 covers. This family-friendly exhibit enables viewers, whether or not they have a background playing or watching sports, to relate to the emotions and drama unveiled in the photographs.

A black and white action shot of professional baseball athlete Sandy Koufax pitching a baseball from the pitcher’s mound. © Walter Iooss Jr.

Host Organization: Chelsea District Library

Runs: September 6–October 20

Gallery Hours: During Library Hours (exhibit closes 30 minutes prior to the library’s closing time)

Location: 221 S. Main St., Chelsea, MI 48118

Admission: ExhibitsUSA exhibitions are free to the public.

Contact: art.chelseadistrictlibrary.org/perfect-shot/

To complement the exhibit, on September 18, Chelsea District Library welcomes Major League Baseball player and motivational speaker Jim Abbott to Chelsea. Abbott will visit students at Chelsea High School during the school day. The general public is invited to attend an evening interview with Abbott held at the Chelsea High School Auditorium from 7–9pm.

Now retired MLB Pitcher Jim Abbott. Used by Permission

Abbott, raised in Flint, Michigan, is the epitome of perseverance. Born without a right hand, Abbott credits his father with helping him learn to thrive in sports as a child. He attended the University of Michigan on a baseball scholarship. After college he went on to pitch for Major League Baseball, skipping the minor leagues entirely to make his professional debut—only the 15th player in the history of the league ever to do so. In 1988, Abbott pitched for Team USA in Seoul, Korea, helping secure America’s first Olympic win in baseball.

Despite his accomplishments, Abbott possesses one of the most humble and self-effacing demeanors you’ll find, which endears him to audiences captivated by his amazing story. His willingness to adapt made him a success on the mound—and he shows audiences how they too can learn to adapt to circumstances while remaining determined to succeed. He believes that we’re all capable of much more than we give ourselves credit for and that the potential for excellence lies within all of us.