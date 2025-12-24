CDL Ringing in the New Year with New Community Read

Jeffrey M. Holden, author of “Dead Moose on Isle Royale.” Photo courtesy of Chelsea District Library

Chelsea District Library, Dexter District Library, and Serendipity Books are partnering to kick off 2026 with the second annual Neighbors Read. This community read aims to bring together readers from the cities of Dexter and Chelsea and their surrounding townships. This year, readings will focus on books set in or written by authors from Michigan. January will begin with “Dead Moose on Isle Royale” by Jeffrey M. Holden.

In “Dead Moose on Isle Royale” Holden provides a fascinating look into his scientific explorations of one of Michigan’s most rugged and isolated natural wonders. Isle Royale is one of the most remote and pristine of all the U.S. national parks, and the site of the world’s longest-running predator–prey study. Every summer, Holden leads groups of citizen scientists on week-long expeditions to search for dead moose. Those intrepid enough to join him backpacking off trail in Isle Royale’s rugged beauty face challenges from treacherous weather conditions, to wildlife, primitive backcountry camping, traveling through swamps and wetlands, and backpacks that grow heavier with bones every time a new dead moose is found. Scientists use the bones, photos, and data they collect to reconstruct the moose population through the years, correlating it against other data on wolves, weather, and ticks. His book provides a fascinating look into the day-to-day realities of backpacking in the wilderness, while featuring the extraordinary scientific discoveries of the Wolf-Moose Project.

Free copies of “Dead Moose on Isle Royale” are available to pick up at each library and are available for purchase at Serendipity Books. In addition to the community read, the libraries will host several events related to the topics in the book. Join us for this exciting series of events:

Neighbors Read: A Conversation with Jeffrey M. Holden

Saturday, Feb. 21 | 1–2:30pm | Dexter District Library | Drop-in

Serendipity Books owner, Michelle Tuplin, will interview Holden. Hear more about the inspiration behind the book, the rigors of backcountry work in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, and Holden’s writing process. The interview will be followed by Q&A from the audience. This event is open to the public and does not require a ticket.

The Toledo War: The Acquisition of Isle Royale and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

Jan. 18 | 2pm | Dexter District Library Lower Level Meeting Room | Registration required

Discover the dramatic, and occasionally humorous, chapter in Michigan’s past known as the Toledo War. Why do so many people in Michigan KNOW that Ohio is the worst state? It is a rivalry that well predates football. Explores how a disputed strip of swampy land nearly sparked a shooting war between Ohio and the Michigan Territory, shaping both states’ identities in the process. Learn how political maneuvering, a militia standoff, and a presidential compromise ultimately cost Michigan Toledo, but granted it the vast, mineral-rich wilderness of Isle Royale and the Upper Peninsula.

This program will be in the Library’s lower-level meeting room. Registration is suggested as this program will be moved to a Zoom presentation in the event of inclement weather. Register on the Library’s events calendar or call 734-426-4477 (ext. 120)

Hometown Book Club: American Wolf, by Nate Blakeslee

Wednesday, Jan. 21 | 7–8pm | Serendipity Books | Registration required

Keep the conversation going! Join CDL librarians and Michelle Tuplin from Serendipity Books as they dive further into our natural world. The Hometown Book Club will discuss “American Wolf” by Nate Blakeslee.