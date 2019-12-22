Advertisement





by Doug Marrin, dmarrin@thesuntimesnews.com

Plymouth Ice Festival was the inspiration for Dexter’s ‘Ice Fest’ | Photo: Ryan Hyde on Flickr, some rights reserved

A winter storm is fast approaching and you won’t want to miss it. Dexter’s first ‘Ice Fest’ is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, in and around Monument Park in downtown Dexter.

The idea was introduced to Dexter’s Chamber of Commerce by Lisa Teahen, District Manager for Aubree’s and chamber board member.

“I had the idea to bring an ice festival to downtown Dexter to help bring foot traffic to the downtown area,” says Lisa. “We have such a great town and I thought it would be fun to do something during the winter.”

Lisa has been a longtime fan of the Ice Festival in Plymouth. Last winter the thought struck her, ‘Why can’t we do something similar in Dexter?’ When she brought the thought to the Chamber, they immediately jumped on board.

There will be at least 27 ice sculptures displayed around town on a walking tour. Other attractions include:

Arts & Crafts by supported by area businesses.

Snowman building contest (Surely there will be snow!)

Folwing (throw a football at bowling pins).

Sculptures and LIVE ice demos in Monument Park.

A White Claw (spiked seltzer) bar in front of Aubree’s.

S’mores stations with fire pits along closed off Central Street.

Elsa will be posing for photos with kids inside Aubree’s!

“Conquest Construction and Doors and Drawers are building all the stands for the sculptures to sit on and I wouldn’t be able to do it without their help,” says Lisa. “I think it could be a lot of fun for kids, families, and everyone.”

So mark your calendars now for another great event coming to Dexter. See you there!