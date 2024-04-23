SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS
Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Celebrating 40 Years of Educational Excellence: The Educational Foundation of Dexter plans a milestone event on Friday, May 10th.

by STN Staff
written by STN Staff 2 minutes read
From Mike Cipolla –Educational Foundation of Dexter, President
In Dexter where education is the cornerstone of the community, the Educational Foundation of Dexter (EFD) marks its 40th year of unwavering commitment to excellence in education for Dexter Community Schools. EFD invites the community to join in celebrating this significant milestone at our “40th Birthday Celebration” on May 10th from 7:00-10:00 at our area’s newest event venue, Revel Run on Dancer Road.
Since 1984, EFD’s mission has been to support educational experiences, innovative programs, and initiatives in Dexter Community Schools through teacher grants and district-wide grants that fall outside of the school’s operating budget. A few of the recent grants that EFD has funded making a difference for Dexter students include Creekside’s Kitchen Garden Outdoor Learning Space, Support for the Iron Dread Program, Admission for all of 4th Grade to the U-M Natural History Museum, DHS Silent Disco Homecoming Opportunity for Students with Special Needs, Support for DEEC Launch – STEM space, Equipment for Mill Creek Weight Room for their Personal Fitness Program, and several 3D Printers throughout DCS.  In the past five years, EFD has funded over $312,000 in grants to Dexter Schools. For more impact, visit www.efdexter.org.
The upcoming 40th Birthday Celebration promises to be a fun evening with strolling hors d’oeuvres, an open bar, and music.  From alumni to educators, donors to supporters, the event will bring together a diverse array of voices united in their dedication to supporting education.  Whether you’re a longtime supporter or a newcomer eager to learn more, the 40th Birthday Celebration promises to be an event to remember.  Purchase tickets to the event today.

