Celebrating Four Years of Great Craft Beers at the Erratic Ale Co. in downtown Dexter

It’s been four years since the Erratic Ale Co. opened in the midst of the COVID pandemic. This is a significant moment for this popular Dexter destination.

Knowing the importance of this anniversary, the Sun Times News recently asked Brian and Deb Schroeder, Owners of Erratic Ale, about it.

“We are, of course, very happy to have reached our four year anniversary,” Brian said. “We have certainly gone through a lot of changes in our business since having opening during the pandemic. Dealing with indoor dining closures, social distancing and all of the other COVID guidelines was certainly not part of our original business plan, but we made our way through it with flexibility, creativity and fantastic support from the Deter community. Since then we’ve tried to enhance our guests’ experience through expanding our taproom offerings and adding specialty coffee in the mornings.”

Erratic is home to some great craft beers and is located 8080 Grand St., Suite 3, in downtown Dexter.

The Schroeders said they’re extremely grateful for the support they’ve received from the Dexter community over the past four years and especially grateful for the support over the first winter when indoor dining was closed.

“We did our best to try to keep our guests warm and dry that winter and we thank you for sticking with us,” Brian said looking back.

They said they could not have made it through without the support of their loyal customers, including the members of Erratic Run Club, who started meeting weekly at Erratic Ale Co. during that first COVID winter and continue to meet here weekly.

As to what’s next and what the community should know about going forward, Brian said “We are excited to be a part of the growing Broad Street ‘artisan corridor’ along with great places like Raterman’s, Carasello’s and Highline.”

They said they are also “proud to continue supporting local community charitable organizations through our Good Neighbor Tap.”

“We started our Good Neighbor Tap program three years ago as a way for us to thank and support the community that supported us,” Brian said. “Over the past three years the program has generated over $45,000 in donations to charitable organizations in and around the Dexter area.”

“Thank you Dexter, and Cheers!”

To learn more about this great place, go to https://erraticale.com/.