July 30, 2025

CELSIUS® ASTRO VIBE™ Energy Drink may contain alcohol due to packaging error – RECALL

High Noon is recalling its Vodka Seltzer Beach Pack (12 Pack) due to a packaging mishap that poses a health risk to consumers. Some cans labeled as CELSIUS® ASTRO VIBE™ Energy Drink were inadvertently filled with vodka seltzer, leading to potential unintentional alcohol consumption.

This recall affects two production lots of the High Noon Beach Variety packs, specifically those shipped between July 21 and July 23, 2025, to states including Florida, New York, and Ohio. The affected CELSIUS cans have a silver lid and specific lot codes: L CCB 02JL25 2:55 to L CCB 02JL25 3:11.

Consumers should check their products for these lot codes and dispose of any impacted cans. High Noon advises against consuming the product and offers refunds through their Consumer Relations.

This recall is conducted with the awareness of the FDA. For further details or to arrange a refund, contact High Noon at [email protected].

Label example with time stamp
High Noon Beach Variety Packs, 12-pack, 12 fluid ounce cans, High Noon UPC:085000040065
CELSIUS ASTRO VIBE Energy Drink, Sparkling Blue Razz Edition, 12 fluid ounce cans, Celsius UPC 8 89392 00134 1

