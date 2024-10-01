Centennial Businesses in Chelsea: Chelsea’s Lane Animal Hospital Historical Presentation

Community News

Chelsea Area Historical Society will host the last program in the year-long series of the histories of centennial businesses in Chelsea.

On Monday, October 7, in the Train Depot, Chane Lane, grandson of Chandler Lane, will be discussing the humble beginnings of the Lane Animal Hospital. This family-owned veterinary business started over 100 years ago and is still strong with the third generation in charge.

Chan will talk about how his grandparents and parents maintained the high standard they have today from large animal care to today’s care of cats, dogs, and other family pets.

Beginning at 7 pm in the Train Depot, this program is free to members and has a $10 fee for non-members.