Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Recognizes Chelsea Hospital with 5-Stars for Patient Care 

Community News

Chelsea Hospital has been recognized as a national leader by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), which awarded the hospital 5-stars according to its recently released 2024 Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings report. Chelsea Hospital was among 8.2% of top hospitals nationwide to receive the prestigious 5-star rating.

The 2024 Overall Star Rating selected 46 of the hospital quality measures CMS publicly reports on Medicare.gov and divided them into 5 measure groups: Mortality, Safety of Care, Readmission, Patient Experience, and Timely & Effective Care.

“I’m so proud of our team here in Chelsea, for the work they have put in and for their continued commitment to delivering optimal care to our patients,” said Ben Miles, president of Chelsea Hospital. “I’d also like to congratulate our sister hospital Trinity Health Livingston as well as our joint venture partner, University of Michigan Health, for being recognized with 5-star ratings.”

Chelsea Hospital is a collaborative venture between Trinity Health Michigan and University of Michigan Health, dedicated to delivering exceptional health care and driving innovation in Chelsea and surrounding rural communities. By combining the strengths of two highly regarded health systems, Chelsea Hospital provides patients with access to shared expertise, best practices, and advanced care protocols, resulting in superior outcomes.

This collaborative approach is reflected in the CMS rating and why the hospital has received recognition as a ‘Top Teaching Hospital’ by The Leapfrog Group for three consecutive years. Similarly, Chelsea Hospital has earned ‘A’ safety grades year after year from The Leapfrog Group, demonstrating its excellence in the delivery of safe, high-quality care.