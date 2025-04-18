Changes coming to Dexter’s Mill Creek Middle School

Mill Creek Middle School will have a new principal and assistant principal next fall. Dexter Community Schools are looking to two familiar faces and experienced leaders in the district to fill these important roles at the school for seventh and eighth graders.

DCS announced the news on April 18.

“Dexter Community Schools is pleased to announce the appointment of Brett Pedersen as the new Principal of Mill Creek. With fourteen years of experience as Mill Creek’s Assistant Principal, Mr. Pedersen brings a wealth of leadership, experience, and dedication to the school community. Katie Heikkila will assume the role of Mill Creek Assistant Principal after serving three years in the assistant principal role at the Dexter Early Elementary Complex.”

In citing their experience and what they bring to their new roles, DCS said “Pedersen’s guidance has long played a vital role in maintaining the high standards of excellence that Mill Creek Middle School is known for,” while, “Heikkila started her DCS career as a special education teacher at Mill Creek in 2013, and has since served in a variety of leadership positions including co-director of Dread Strong Summer and Dexter Early Middle College Coordinator.”

“Between them, the team has more than 38 years of experience in education with 90% of those years in Dexter,” DCS said.

According to DCS:

Pedersen holds a Graduate Certificate in Basic School Administration from Eastern Michigan University, as well as a Master of Science in Health and a Bachelor of Science in Physical Education.

Heikkila earned a bachelor’s degree in Communicative Sciences and Disorders from Michigan State University and a K-12 Special Education and Secondary Education (Health) teaching certificate from Eastern Michigan University. She earned a master’s degree in Autism Spectrum Disorders from EMU and holds a Michigan Association of Secondary School Principals – PK-12 Administrator Certificate.

Both Pederson and Heikkila spoke about the news.

“I’m honored to be afforded the opportunity to serve as Mill Creek Principal in a community that means so much to me,” Pedersen said in the DCS announcement. “I believe that Mill Creek has the best middle school staff in all the country and I feel extremely humbled to be chosen to lead them. Thank you to the District and community for giving me this opportunity, it is not something I take for granted.”

Of the new role, Heikkila said, “I am honored to accept the Assistant Principal position at Mill Creek Middle School. With a deep appreciation for the school’s culture and a strong commitment to student success, I am grateful for the opportunity to return to the Mill Creek team.”

This means current Mill Creek Principal Ken Koenig is retiring.

In the announcement, retiring Mill Creek Principal Ken Koenig said, “As I finish up my career at DCS, I consider myself extremely fortunate to have worked alongside Brett, not only for the last 5 years, but as colleagues on the DCS Leadership team for the past 14 years. Adding Katie Heikkila’s leadership experience, skills, and great rapport with students, families, and staff to the team makes me confident that Mill Creek will be in very capable hands. Dexter is lucky to have both.”

DCS Superintendent Chris Timmis also spoke on the leadership changes coming to Mill Creek.

“Brett Pedersen is an outstanding educational leader who understands the needs of middle school students…his ability to build positive relationships with families, students, and staff allows Mill Creek Middle School to be one of the best middle schools in the country and a point of pride for DCS,” Timmis said in the announcement. “Like his predecessors, Brett has been long committed to Dexter Community Schools, has a deep understanding of the culture that makes Mill Creek an incredible school, and knows the value of a true middle school program for 7th/8th grade students.”

Of Heikkila, Timmis said, “Katie Heikkila leads with integrity, compassion, and a strong commitment to student success. Her steady, student-centered approach fosters an environment built on trust, respect, and high expectations for all. Her ability to build strong relationships with staff, students, and families speaks to her genuine care for others. Whether navigating daily responsibilities or addressing complex challenges, they remain grounded, resilient, and focused on doing what’s best for students.”