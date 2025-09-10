Changes in Leadership at Dexter High School

Dexter Community Schools (DCS) are undergoing some changes at the administrative level, which will include finding a new high school principal in the coming months.

In a message to students, families and staff on Sept. 9, DCS Superintendent Chris Timmis said with his upcoming retirement and the transition of Ryan Bruder to take over as superintendent, “the district is working through a series of staffing changes over the next several months.”

“Starting at the end of September, Ms. Melanie Nowakwill transition into her new role as Chief Academic Officer for Dexter Community Schools,” Timmis said. “This role is replacing Mr. Bruder’s former role as Executive Director of Instruction. We are grateful for her leadership at Dexter High School (DHS) and excited for the vision and expertise she will bring to this districtwide role.”

Timmis said the DHS Principal position will be posted at the end of September through late October with the intention of interviews in November and a January/Semester start date.

“Over the next 6-8 weeks, we will be working closely with students, staff, and families to identify the qualities and characteristics most important in our next Dexter High School Principal,” Timmis said.

Abby Holland, the current Assistant Principal at DHS, will assume the role of Interim High School Principal for the remainder of the first semester.

“Abby brings with her years of experience, deep relationships, and a steady presence that will provide consistency for our students, staff, and families during this transition,” Timmis said. “Prior to her administrative career, Ms. Holland served as a teacher at Dexter High School starting in 2011.”

In addition, Timmis said recently retired DCS administrator Mollie Sharrar will return in the role of Interim Assistant Principal.

“Mollie’s familiarity with our schools and her leadership experience will be a great asset in the coming months,” Timmis said.

Sharrar has served in many leadership roles across the organization, including DHS Assistant Principal, Creekside Principal and Executive Director of Instruction and Strategic Initiatives.

Timmis ended his message in part by saying, “We are committed to ensuring a smooth transition for our students and staff, and we are confident this team will continue to provide the high-quality leadership across the organization.”