Julianne Chard and Bill O’Reilly Announce Bids for Chelsea Mayor and City Council

Julianne Chard and Bill O’Reilly have announced their respective candidacies for Mayor and Chelsea City Council, running on a shared platform focused on prioritizing people over politics.

With a combined background spanning decades in management, budgeting, and customer service, Chard and O’Reilly say their approach centers on restoring civility in public life, rebuilding trust across political divides, and delivering results that improve life for Chelsea residents.

Both candidates bring years of experience leading large projects and working with teams of staff, consultants, and stakeholders—experience they say is vital to advancing the work of city government.

Chard has a background in urban redevelopment in both the public and private sectors, managing projects with budgets up to $350 million. She has worked extensively with local and regional government authorities and has spent the past eight years researching city operations and finances. Through this work, she says she has identified areas for improvement within municipal systems.

Her professional background includes positions with the University of Michigan, General Motors, and Compuware, where she participated in teams responsible for hiring staff and consultants—experience she says will be critical as Chelsea seeks a new city manager. Chard has also served on the Chelsea Planning Commission.

O’Reilly, who moved to Chelsea with his wife Becky more than a decade ago, is well known for his work as Executive Director of the Chelsea Senior Center, a role he held for over five years. Under his leadership, the organization strengthened its regional presence and was recognized as a model for senior centers across the county.

O’Reilly’s local involvement began in 2015 with the Chelsea Area Historical Society, where he became president. During his first tenure, he led the successful effort to retire the museum’s debt, stabilize operations, and grow membership. Since retiring from the Senior Center, O’Reilly was re-elected president of the historical society. He also served for several years on the Chelsea Downtown Development Authority, including as vice president.

In addition to his board service, O’Reilly is active with the 5 Healthy Towns Wellness Coalition and frequently volunteers for community events including the Sounds & Sights Festival, the Timbertown restoration project, and the AARP tax assistance program.

Chard and O’Reilly say their joint candidacies reflect a commitment to respectful dialogue, practical solutions, and a city government that listens more, argues less, and works together for the common good.