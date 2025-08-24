Chelsea and Ann Arbor Cadets Take to Sky in Training Flights

Photo courtesy of Civil Air Patrol

More than 120 Civil Air Patrol cadets from across Michigan, including members of the Michigan Wing’s Kevin A. Adams Memorial Composite in Ann Arbor, took to the skies on last Aug. 13 aboard CH-47 Chinook helicopters during flights at the Army Aviation Support Facility in Grand Ledge.

The flights, coordinated with the Michigan Air National Guard and the Army Air National Guard, offered cadets a unique opportunity to experience the power and capabilities of one of the U.S. military’s most versatile heavy-lift helicopters.

“It was really amazing because when we went up, the back was open so we could see the ground below, and we flew all around Lansing and over Spartan Stadium,” said Chelsea’s Cadet Staff Sgt. Charles Fredenburg. “It was really cool and something I’d never have gotten to do if not for Civil Air Patrol.”

“Riding in the helicopters was awesome,” Cadet Master Sergeant George Fredenberg, also of Chelsea, said. “We also got to experience night vision goggles and learn more about what the different branches of the National Guard do here in Michigan and around the world.”

The CH-47 Chinook, recognizable for its twin-rotor design, is used for troop movement, cargo transport, and disaster relief. During the event, Guard crews guided cadets through safety procedures, preflight checks, and aerial maneuvers, answering questions about military aviation careers and operations.

Civil Air Patrol, the U.S. Air Force Auxiliary, is a volunteer organization with a three-part mission: emergency services, aerospace education and cadet programs for youth ages 12–18.

The Ann Arbor-based Kevin A. Adams Memorial Composite squadron is holding an Open House on Sept. 25 from 7-9 p.m. at the U.S. Army Reserve Training Center, 1980 S. Industrial Hwy, Ann Arbor, MI 48104. The squadron draws cadets from Ann Arbor and surrounding communities. For more information contact Linda Aubuchon at [email protected].