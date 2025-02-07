Chelsea and Dexter Set to Face-Off for SEC White Hockey Title

Two bitter rivals are set to battle for the SEC White hockey title Saturday night when Chelsea hosts Dexter at the Arctic Coliseum at 7:30 PM.

Both teams picked up wins Wednesday night to set up the championship showdown.

The Bulldogs enter the final game of the conference season with a 9-0-1 record and need a win or a tie to clinch the title, while the Dreadnaughts are 9-1 in the White and need a win to overtake Chelsea in the final standings.

The teams met last week with the Bulldogs coming out on top 3-2 in an overtime battle.

Chelsea kept the top spot in the standings with a 10-2 win over Lenawee United.

The Bulldogs jumped out to a three-goal lead in the first when Jacob Corcoran, Brady Crawford and Chase Porter each found the net for Chelsea.

Chelsea continued to pour it on the second with goals by Steve Cattell, Lucas Milne and the second of the game for Corcoran.

The Bulldogs added four more goals in the fourth to end the game early.

Freshman Lucas Issel scored his first two varsity goals for the Bulldogs.

Crawford scored his second of the game and Julian Trobaugh found the net for the Bulldogs in the third.

Dexter stayed within a point of Chelsea with a 7-2 win over Jackson United.

Jackson took a 1-0 lead, but Jeremy Schoeder lit the lamp to tie it at 1-1 after one period.

Dexter began to pull away in the second with goals by Brody Gordon, Zach Clark, and Jaden Boomhour before Jackson got one back to make it 4-2.

Schroeder scored his second of the game to push the lead to 5-2 after two.

The score remained 5-2 until late in the third when Schroder lit the lamp for his third and fourth goals of the night to make the final 7-2.

Cameron Lippert and Jack Burke had two assists each, while Jacob Wilson, Austin Hutchison, Cameron Enyedy, and Dawson Waddington had one each.

Chelsea enters the game with a 12-6-3 overall record, while Dexter is 18-4 on the season.