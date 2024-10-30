Chelsea Approves Agreement for Future Infrastructure Planning

Concerns Raised Over Township Involvement as Chelsea Secures $1.1M Grant for Long-Term Development Plans

At the Chelsea City Council meeting on October 21, 2024, council members discussed an agreement with the Mannik Smith Group to assess the city’s infrastructure capabilities in light of future development, with a strong emphasis on land use and environmental considerations.

City Manager Marty Colburn outlined the agreement’s scope, noting its ties to long-term planning goals. He explained, “the scope of the work … [includes] land use conceptual drawings, including up to three conceptual land plans,” focusing on how future development could be integrated with existing natural features such as wetlands and woodlands.

The grant supporting the Mannik Smith Group agreement is provided through state funding, administered by Ann Arbor Spark, a regional economic development organization. This grant enables the city to conduct essential site assessments and infrastructure evaluations, particularly focused on potential development areas and site readiness.

Councilmember Kate Mehuron raised concerns about the project’s impact on neighboring townships, questioning why the scope included land outside Chelsea’s city limits, particularly areas within Lima and Sylvan Townships. She stressed that involving the neighboring townships would be crucial for a truly collaborative approach: “this particular … development plan … [concerns] land not belonging to Chelsea … I need to see kind of a verified commitment by the two townships that own this land that they are interested in this agreement and supportive of it.”

Colburn acknowledged the complexities of regional planning and Chelsea’s constraints due to limited available land within city boundaries. He noted that the city had previously received grants to support infrastructure projects and had applied for additional state funding to cover various improvements. The agreement with Mannik Smith, he clarified, was funded through state grants facilitated by Ann Arbor Spark, aimed at “site readiness efforts … [and] site assessments … consistent with the grant program, to the satisfaction of Spark and the grant manager.”​

Under the agreement, the city will pay for services and subsequently be reimbursed, with Spark overseeing the project’s progress to ensure alignment with the state’s planning and investment goals. This funding, which covers tasks like land use planning, traffic and environmental impact assessments, and stormwater management evaluations, is structured to help Chelsea prepare strategically for future growth without additional financial burden on local taxpayers​

Councilmember Tony Iannelli defended the agreement, highlighting that the area under consideration “has been identified as an opportunity zone for these growth and expansion for at least 20 years.” He noted that the analysis offered by Mannik Smith would provide critical insights into future infrastructure needs for potential growth areas.

Councilmember George Merkel agreed, saying, “This grant is the city asking itself, ‘What would it look like, and what would it need if we had this development go forward?’ Conceptually, it’s we’re not saying we’re taking any action right now. All this is giving us valuable information at no cost to us.”

The discussion underscored a tension between Chelsea’s growth aspirations and the governance boundaries of neighboring townships, highlighting the city’s intent to plan proactively while addressing the concerns of all stakeholders.