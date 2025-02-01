Chelsea Area Chamber of Commerce Announces Award Recipients

Business Leadership Awards

The Business Leadership Award is presented to a Chelsea Area Chamber of Commerce member who demonstrates commitment to strengthening our community and promoting a vital business environment. Recipients have shown leadership in the following areas:

Displaying innovative ideas and services | Contributing to the economic impact of the City of Chelsea | Providing services that meet the needs of the Chelsea area community | Enhancing the uniqueness of the community image | Demonstrating leadership in their business category | Supporting the activities of the Chelsea Area Chamber of Commerce.

The 2024 Business Leadership Award recipients are:

LaFontaine Automotive Group. Photo credit RK Studios LLC

LaFontaine Automotive Group | Large Business Leadership Award

The Crazy Diamond. Photo credit RK Studios LLC

The Crazy Diamond | Small Business Leadership Award

The Purple Rose. Photo credit RK Studios LLC

The Purple Rose | Non-Profit Business Leadership Award.

Lifetime Achievement & Citizen of the Year Awards

Chelsea is blessed with a wealth of residents who are dedicated to serving the community. In many cases, these individuals go about performing their deeds without any fanfare. It is not only fun to honor these individuals, but it is the right thing to do. The Lifetime Achievement and Citizen of the Year Award are presented to people that demonstrate a commitment and involvement in our community with the selfless intent to improve the quality of life for all of the citizens of Chelsea.

A committee of community leaders, representatives from our service clubs, government officials, members of the Chelsea Area Chamber of Commerce and most importantly, past winners of this award, have met, deliberated, and proudly selected Chelsea’s recipients.

The 2024 award recipients are:

Anne Nauts & Paul Schissler | Lifetime Achievement

Paul Schissler and Anne Nauts. Photo courtesy of Chelsea Area Chamber of Commerce

Paul and Anne Schissler have made an indelible impact on the Chelsea community through their unwavering dedication, tireless service, and generous spirit. Over the years, they have volunteered at numerous local events such as Timber Town, the Community Picnic, and many others, always stepping up to help where needed. From donating time and money to assisting those in need, Paul and Anne are the true definition of community givers.

Their leadership roles in organizations like the Chelsea Rotary Club, Chelsea Area Chamber of Commerce, and Chelsea Senior Center showcase their commitment to improving the quality of life in Chelsea. Paul has earned his 6th Paul Harris Award, served as the President of Chelsea Senior Center, and is now the Chamber of Commerce Board President. Anne’s leadership is just as impactful, serving on the Chelsea Chamber Ambassadors, and she’s also a member of BNI – Business Networking, providing invaluable support to small businesses.

Beyond their leadership roles, Paul and Anne have dedicated countless hours to improving Chelsea’s parks, supporting Timber Town improvements, and helping with the Senior Center Meals. Anne established the Permanent Trailer Committee to help Rotary reach and support more community events, while Paul is now stepping up to serve on the Chelsea Hospital Board.

Their contributions to the community are countless, from offering their time to financially supporting local causes. Together, they embody the spirit of service above self, and their commitment to Chelsea is evident in every action they take.

Shawn Personke | Citizen of the Year

Shawn Personke. Photo credit RK Studios LLC

Shawn Personke has made a remarkable impact on the Chelsea community in 2024, standing out for her exceptional leadership and dedication. As a driving force behind the successful rebuilding of Timber Town, Shawn led nearly 500 community volunteers with unmatched organization and passion. Her ability to mobilize so many volunteers and coordinate resources for such a significant project was nothing short of impressive, creating a lasting, positive change in Chelsea.

Beyond her work on Timber Town, Shawn has been deeply involved with several local organizations, including the Chelsea Wellness Coalition, the Chelsea Parks Commission, the Farmers Market, Farm to Table, and Western Washtenaw Recycling.

2025 Chelsea Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting

The awards will be given at the Chelsea Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting at Revel Run on March 12th, from 6:00 to 9:00 pm. If you would like to attend, please RSVP here – https://chelseamich.com/events/cacc-annual-meeting/