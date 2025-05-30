Chelsea Area Friends for Recreation Announces Return of ‘Rec It Tuesdays’

Chelsea Area Friends for Recreation (CAFR) will be continuing its summer tradition of ‘Rec It Tuesdays,’ a weekly event for local residents to engage in, this year. CAFR will partner with Breathe Yoga Chelsea, Chelsea Children’s Co-op Preschool, Chelsea District Library (CDL), Chelsea School District Community Education and Recreation Department (CSD), Chelsea Pickleball, Dangerous Architects and the City of Chelsea Parks and Recreation Commission to sponsor this summer’s activities. Geek Brush Studio is back again for a second summer as is Curiouser Clay.

All activities occur on Tuesday evenings, at no charge, and are open to the public, and all ages are welcome.

Chelsea District Library is supporting the Chelsea Area Friends for Recreation’s Rec It Tuesday event series with Mobee—the library’s bookmobile—making stops at each event. Stop by between 6–7:30pm to browse and check out books, sign up or renew library cards, and more.

This will be the seventh year of Rec It Tuesdays, and the lineup this summer will include seven weeks of in-person Rec It Tuesdays events, with one week off for the Fourth of July holiday. All events with details will be posted on the Chelsea Area Friends for Recreation Facebook page. Thanks to community donations, participants will be entered to win a prize drawing at each event.

Rec It Tuesday 2025 activities include:

June 10, 6-8 pm

Beach Middle School – Splish, Splash into Summer at the Cameron Pool

Come hang out with Chelsea Community Education and the CAFR for a fun free night at the pool! Bring a swimsuit & towel.

June 17, 6-8 pm

Timber Town’s Green Space – Pickleball & Yoga

Join the CAFR, the Chelsea Senior Center Pickleball Club and Breathe Yoga Chelsea for a free night of pickleball and a yoga session. Yoga for all ages and levels of experience will happen from 6-7pm at Timber Town Park between the volleyball courts and playground. Bring a yoga mat or a towel, and water. Parking at Vet’s Park.

Pickleball will occur for the entire 6-8 pm timeframe with Chelsea Pickleball Club members on hand to show participants how to play. Equipment will be provided.

June 24, 6-8 pm

Library Lawn – Mini Golf

Join Teen Librarian Stacey on the library lawn for mini golf. Participants can test out their putting skills or start a mini tournament with friends. Everyone is welcome. CAFR will supply the clubs, golf balls, and score cards.

July 8, 6-8 pm

Timber Town Pavilion – Paint Your Own Pottery!

Join the CAFR and Curiouser Clay as we paint ceramic balls! Make them Christmas-in-July themed or paint them as garden ornaments. Curiouser will supply all the materials, and participants will get to paint and take one 4 in ball home!

July 15, 6-8 pm

Timber Town Pavilion – Geek Brush Studio

Join CAFR and Geek Brush Studio for an evening of art. Bring kids, family, or friends to the park for a fun painting event outdoors. All ages welcome. This year’s art theme will be woodland creatures. Participants will be able to choose from canvases that have woodland creatures sketched on them to help them get started or create their own woodland scene from scratch.

July 22, 6-8pm

Dana Fields – Kickball

Join the CAFR and the Parks and Recreation Commission for pick-up kickball. Make sure to bring water to stay hydrated.

July 29, 6-8pm

Timber Town – Rec It Tuesday Extravaganza

Join the CAFR and Dangerous Architects for the Rec It Tuesday Extravaganza at TimberTown Park. CDL’s Mobee will be onsite to check out a book. There will be a multitude of events to offer for this year’s final Rec It Tuesday, including: Kite Making and flying-Sponsored by Dangerous Architects, relays with Coach Angus, ultimate frisbee, yard games, volleyball, community garden fun, live local music by Kedron (Americana/bluegrass/country) and an obstacle course bounce house.