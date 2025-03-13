Chelsea Ballet’s Don Quixote Performance Comes to CHS

Ballet Chelsea is excited to announce its upcoming performance of Don Quixote, hosted by Chelsea High School on April 12 and 13, 2025. This beloved ballet combines humor and romance and showcases the exquisite talents of Ballet Chelsea’s dancers. Tickets will be available on the Ballet Chelsea website, www.balletchelsea.org, starting March 10.

Don Quixote is a vibrant ballet set in 17th-century Spain, inspired by Miguel de Cervantes’s novel of the same title. The ballet centers around the titular character, Don Quixote, an aging knight with delusions of grandeur who embarks on a quest for adventure.

At the beginning of Act I, Don Quixote encounters Kitri, the innkeeper’s daughter who loves the barber Basilio. However, Kitri’s father disapproves of the match.

Defying her father, Kitri and Basilio flee to the countryside, with both Kitri’s father and Don Quixote in hot pursuit. While in the countryside, Don Quixote suddenly realizes the purpose of his quest—he must help Kitri and Basilio.

As Act II draws to a close, Don Quixote persuades Kitri’s father to permit the young couple to wed. The story culminates in the couple’s wedding, with Don Quixote poised to pursue new adventures. Ballet Chelsea’s production will showcase much of the original choreography by Marius Petipa, with certain elements re-staged under the direction of Michelle Quenon.

Be prepared to be swept away in a world of magic! Performance details:

Location: Chelsea High School Auditorium

Time: April 12, 7 p.m. and April 13, 2 p.m.

Tickets on Sale: March 10 at https://balletchelsea.org/tickets/

Open Rehearsal: March 15 at Ballet Chelsea’s Studio

Questions Contact: 734-475-3070, info@balletchelsea.org.