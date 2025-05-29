May 29, 2025

Mike Williamson

Chelsea Baseball Advances to Saturday’s Districts

The Chelsea baseball team advanced to Saturday’s D2 district semifinals with a 6-0 win over Garden City Tuesday.

The Bulldogs will play at 10:00 AM Saturday against SEC White rival Pinckney on the Pirates home field with the winner advancing to the finals against Caton Prep or Father Gabriel Richard.

Chelsea battled past University of Michigan pitching commit Ethan Armstong to take the quarterfinal game Tuesday.

The game was scoreless after two innings when the Bulldogs got to Armstrong in the third.

Logan Hoyt-Tracy opened the inning with a single and stole second with one out. Nolan Sciackitano singles to drive home Hoyt-Tracy to put the Bulldogs on top 1-0.

Chelsea opened the fourth with three straight singles to load the bases.

Armstrong lost his composure and walked in a run to make it 2-0. After a pair of strikeouts Armstrong walked in another run and Will McCalla followed with a two-run double to push the lead to 5-0.

Chelsea added another run with Sciackitano driving in Jax Ichesco with a single to make it 6-0 in the sixth.

Jimmy Sciackitano was stellar on the mound for the Bulldogs, allowing just five hits and striking out four in the complete game win.

Garden City threatened twice in the game. They put two runners on in the second, but Calvin Decker throughout two base stealers to end the threat.

A hit and a walk put two Garden City runners on in the sixth, but Sciackitano got a strikeout to end the inning and keep it 6-0 and slammed the door in the seventh.

Nolan Sciackitano led the offense with two hits and three rbi.

Preston Paoletti added two hits and a run scored and McCall the two run double.

Ichesco, Caden Basar, Hoyt-Tracy, and Nathan Sobiechowski each had a hit and run scored for the Bulldogs.

Chelsea improved to 21-11 overall on the season.

