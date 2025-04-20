Chelsea Baseball Drops Four of Five

It was a rough week for the Chelsea baseball team as the Bulldogs dropped four of five games to two of its biggest rivals.

The Bulldogs opened the week by dropping two of three to Tecumseh in a three-game SEC White series.

Chelsea scored five runs in the fourth to take a 6-5 lead, but the Indians scored four in the sixth to pull out a 10-7 win.

Nate Christian led the Bulldogs with three hits and one rbi.

Calvin Decker added two hits and three rbi, while Jimmy Sciackitano had a hit and two rbi.

Will McCalla chipped in with a hit and rbi and Jax Ichesco a hit and two runs scored.

The second game saw Tecumseh score a run in the seventh to pull out a 2-1 win.

Preston Paoletti led the offense with a pair of hits, while Christian and N. Sciackitano had one hit each.

Chelsea bounced back by taking the third game of the series 11-2.

Caden Basar, Decker, and Logan Hoyt-Tracy each had two hits, while Decker and Basar drome two runs in each.

Paoletti had a hit and two rbi, while McCalla and Christian had a hit and rbi each.

Kaiden Trevino picked up the win on the mound striking out two.

Chelsea took on rival Dexter Saturday and dropped a pair of games.

Dexter scored six times in the sixth to blow open a close game and taking the opener 10-3.

McCalla had two hits and an rbi to lead Chelsea.

Christian had a hit and rbi, Ichesco, Paoletti, and N. Sciackitano had one hit and a run scored each.

The Bulldogs then dropped a 7-6 decision with a Dexter walk-off in the seventh.

N. Sciackitano led the offense with four hits, while McCalla had three hits and three rbi.

Ichesco finished with two hits and two rbi, while Paoletti had two hits.

Basar added a hit and two rbi, N. Christian a hit and rbi, and Jimmy Sciackitano a hit and run scored.

Photos by Dawn McCann