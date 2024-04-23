Chelsea Baseball Finishes 3-3 for Week

Cover- STN File Photo

The Chelsea baseball team snapped an early season slump by winning three of its last four games and finishing 3-3 for the week to improve to 4-7 overall on the season.

The Bulldogs opened the week by dropping a pair of games to Adrian.

Chelsea held a 2-1 lead into the seventh inning, but the Maples scored five runs to take a 6-2 lead.

The Bulldogs rallied in the bottom of the seventh to cut the lead to 6-5 and had runners on 2nd and 3rd with two out when a strikeout ended the game.

Mason Meads had two hits and an RBI to lead the offense. Max Herter, Luke Anstead, and Jimmy Sciackitano had two hits each.

Anstead struck out six and allowed one hit in six innings of work in the mound.

Adrian took a 6-0 lead into the sixth inning and held on for a 6-3 win over Chelsea in the second game.

Preston Paoletti led the offense with two hits, while Meads had a hit and RBI.

Logan Hoyt-Tracy and Anstead had a hit and RBI each, Herter a hit and RBI, and Sciackitano one hit.

Chelsea averted the three-game sweep by taking down Adiran 8-3 Tuesday.

The Bulldogs jumped out to a 7-2 lead and held on for the win.

Meads and Calvin Decker each had two hits and two RBI. Herter added a double and two RBI, Will McCalla two hits, and Hoyt-Tracye a hit and RBI.

Sciackitano struck out five and allowed five hits in six innings of work for the win for Chelsea.

The Bulldogs dropped a tough 9-7 decision to rival Dexter Friday.

The game was tied 5-5 heading to the sixth when the Dreadnaughts scored four runs to take a 9-5 lead.

Chelsea scored two in the bottom of the seventh to cut the lead to 9-7, but it wasn’t enough as Dexter held on for the win.

Meads led the offense with three hits and three runs scored, while Jason Robertson had two hits and two RBI. Paoletti had a hit and two runs scored, and McCalla a hit and RBI.

Chelsea finished the week by sweeping two from Manchester Saturday.

The Bulldogs used an 11 run third inning to pull away for the 15-2 win.

Oliver Kubesheck earned the win on the mound by striking out and allowing three hits in five innings of work.

Meads had two hits and three RBI, while Decker had two hits and three runs scored. Kubousheck and Lyle Jahr had a hit and two RB each, while Paoletti. McCalla and Anstead each had a hit and RBI each.

The Bulldogs scored seven runs in the first two innings of the second game and put the game away with a nine run third for a 16-1 win.

Dexter led the offense with three hits and three RBI. Herter had two hits and four RBI, Jacob Sisler three hits and an RBI, Hoyt-Tracy two hits and an RBI, Nate Christian two hits and two RBI, Meads, Anstead, and McCalla a hit and RBI each.