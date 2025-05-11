Chelsea Baseball Takes Over Top Spot in SEC White

The Chelsea baseball team took over the top spot in the SEC White after sweeping a three-game series from league leading Adrian last week.

It is the second straight week the Bulldogs knocked off the White leader with a sweep.

Chelsea has won ten straight SEC White games and has bolted to the top of the league standings with a 10-2 record and can clinch the White title when they take on winless Ypsilanti this week.

Chelsea took the opener from Adrian 5-1 in eight innings Monday.

The Maples tied the game at one in the seventh, but the Bulldogs broke through with four runs in the eighth.

Nolan Sciackitano and Will McCalla led off with singles to start the eighth.

After a strikeout, Nate Christian singled to load the bases. Preston Paoletti grounded to short, but Sciackitano beat the throw home to put the Bulldogs up 2-1. Nathan Sobiechowski walked to force in a run and Calvin Decker followed with a two run single to make it 5-1.

Jimmy Sciackitano put the Maples down in order in the eighth to end the game. He struck out ten and went the distance for the win for Chelsea.

The Bulldogs took the second game 3-1 behind the pitching of McCalla.

McCalla allowed three hits and struck out seven in six innings of work, while Wyatt Matusik came in and slammed the door in the seventh with two strikeouts.

Paoletti and Decker had two hits each to lead the offense.

Chelsea finished the sweep with another stellar pitching performance. This time it was a three-hit shutout from Paoletti, who struck out four in the complete game 5-0 win.

Jimmy Sciackitano led the offense with two hits and three rbi, while Nolan Sciackitano added two hits and one rbi. Jax Ichessco added a hit and run scored, Paoletti and Sobiechowski on hit each.

Chelsea split a non-conference doubleheader with Milan Friday.

The Bulldogs took the opener 10-4 and dropped the second 6-4.

Nolan Sciackitano had a big game at the plate with four hits and two rbi.

McCalla added two hits and two rbi, while Ichesco, Sobiechowski, Logan Hoyt-Tracy, and Caden Basar had a hit and rbi each.

The second game saw Hoyt-Tracy pick up two hits and a rbi, while Nolan Sciackitano had two hits.

Ben VanHoek had two hits and a run scored, Tanner Linde a hit and rbi, while McCalla and Decker each had one hit.

Chelsea improved to 14-9 overall on the season.