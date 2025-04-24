Chelsea Baseball Takes Three from Jackson

The Chelsea baseball team improved to 4-2 in the SEC White after a three-game sweep of Jackson this week.

The Bulldogs allowed just one run over three games and outscored the Vikings 50-1 in the sweep.

Chelsea scored seven runs in the first inning of the opener and never looked back in the 16-1 win.

Caden Basar led the offense with three hits and two rbi.

Jimmy Sciackitano and Nolan Sciackitano had two hits and three rbi each, while Will McCalla added two hits and one rbi.

Calvin Dexter had a hit and three rbi, while Jax Ichesco and Tyson Linde had a hit and rbi each, and John Chapman a hit and run scored, and Nate Christian one hit.

Jimmy Sciackitano allowed three hits and struck out four on the mound for the Bulldogs.

Chelsea scored 13 times in the second and cruised to a 28-0 win in the second game.

McCalla struck out five and allowed two hits for the win and added a hit and run scored at the plate.

Jimmy Sciackitano smacked a home run and two doubles and drove in four runs.

Nathan Sobiechowski had a huge game at the plate going 5-5 with four rbi.

Ichesco added two hits added two hits and three rbi, while Decker had two hits and scored three, and Noaln Sciackitano had two hits and one rbi.

Linde added a hit and three rbi, Preston Paoletti and Wyatt Matusik a hit and two rbi each, Chapman, Sam Dawes and Ben VanHoek a hit and rbi each.

Chelsea finished the sweep with a 6-0 win Thursday.

Paoletti stuck out five in five innings for the win for the Bulldogs.

McCalla led the offense with two hits and a rbi.

Paoletti, Logan Hoyt-Tracy, and Will Sisler had one hit and a rbi each.

Chelsea improved to 6-5 overall on the season.