Advertisement





While there post-season runs were cut shorter then expected the Chelsea boys’ and girls’ basketball teams still had strong season and were rewarded with each team placing four players on the All-SEC teams for 2019-20.

The boys’ team finished their season with a 13-8 overall record, while the girls finished with a 17-4 record and claimed a share of the SEC White title.

The boys had two players named to the First Team All-SEC with seniors Ross Stofflet and Adam Hauser making the squad.

Ross Stofflet

Adam Hauser

Honorable Mention went to Senior Owen Brown and Junior Lucas Hanifan.

Advertisement

Lucas Hanifan

Owen Brown



The girls were led by First Team All-SEC White members senior Riley Davis and junior Jessi Emmert.

Riley Davis

Jessi Emmert

Bulldogs earning Honorable Mention All-SEC White were Junior Emily McCalla and Senior Kiersten Anstead.

Emily McCalla

Kiersten Anstead