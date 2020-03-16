While there post-season runs were cut shorter then expected the Chelsea boys’ and girls’ basketball teams still had strong season and were rewarded with each team placing four players on the All-SEC teams for 2019-20.
The boys’ team finished their season with a 13-8 overall record, while the girls finished with a 17-4 record and claimed a share of the SEC White title.
The boys had two players named to the First Team All-SEC with seniors Ross Stofflet and Adam Hauser making the squad.
Honorable Mention went to Senior Owen Brown and Junior Lucas Hanifan.
The girls were led by First Team All-SEC White members senior Riley Davis and junior Jessi Emmert.
Bulldogs earning Honorable Mention All-SEC White were Junior Emily McCalla and Senior Kiersten Anstead.