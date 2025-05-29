Celebrating Young Talent in Chelsea!

Since 2021, The Sun Times News has proudly showcased the creativity of Beach Middle School students through our annual Student Ads Edition. Each year, local businesses sign up to be featured, and multiple students submit original ad designs for each participating company. The business owners then choose their favorite ad to appear in print.



This year, the tradition continues—with enthusiastic support from several Chelsea businesses and the engagement of multiple classrooms. While all the student-created ads were impressive, only one design per business made it to print.

Congratulations to our 2025 Winners:

Aberdeen Bike – Julia C.

Art Moehn Chevrolet – Arya S.

Ballet Chelsea – Avery G.

Barn Sanctuary – Kailina K.

Blue Star Service Dogs – Zofia W.

Chelsea Animal Rec Center – Jo P.

Chelsea Antiques Mall – Brooklyn B.

Chelsea Community Fair – Kailina K.

Chelsea Decks – Avery V.

Chelsea District Library – Remy W.

Chelsea Education Foundation – Brady B.

Chelsea Lanes – Amelia B.

Chelsea Lumber Co – Blake D.

Chelsea Plank Flooring – Lilliana H.

Chelsea Retirement Community – Mariah L.

Chelsea State Bank – Hyleigh H.

Chelsea Wellness Center – August B.

Cleary’s Pub – Kailiana K.

Cosmetic Skin & Laser Center – Hazell M.

Cottage Inn Pizza – Aria P.

Culver’s – Kenzie W. Curtis Chiropractic – Brooklynn B.

D & B Strategic Marketing – Jane J.

Dan’s Chelsea Tavern – Nolan P.

Dangerous Architects – Zofia W.

Eder & Diver Agency – Mackenzie W.

Farm Suds – Jake M.

Farm Sudz – Keira P.

Fendt Building Supply – Charlie K.

Go to Roofing – Calvin S.

Great Lakes Ace Hardware – Jake M.

H & R Block – Lil H.

Haines Accounting – Lena W.

Healthy Smiles – Kenzie W.

Heydlauff’s – Mackenzie V.

Hometown Pharmacy – Nolan P.

J & L Heating and Cooling – Jacob T.

JDW and Associates – West M.

John Avery Agency – State Farm – Diego

Lake Trust Credit Union – Aaron S.

Liberty Title – Amy H.

McKernan Realty Group Reinhart Realtors – Amy H. Merkel Furniture and Carpet One – Amy H.

Only Amish – Rudy V.

Palmer Auto Service – Emma P.

Rankin Audiology – Henry H.

Right Hand Print and Apparel – Finley N.

Roberts Paint & Body – Zoephyr W.

Serendipity Books – Caroline B.

Sheridan – Mckenzie M.

Silver Maples – Lena W.

srsly chelsea

The Astor – Avery G.

The Cottage Rabbit – Arya S.

The Lakehouse Bakery – Anna

The Purple Rose – Jordyn F

Trinity Health Chelsea Hospital – Jacob T.

Uptown Coney Island – Felix Z.

Valiant – Keira P.

Washtenaw County Parks – Lauren H.

Zou Zou’s – Charlie Z.

A big round of applause to the talented 6th graders—and a heartfelt thank-you to Amy Doma for making it all happen!

Beach Middle School 2025 Ads