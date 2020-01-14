Advertisement





The Chelsea varsity boys’ bowling team continued its hot start to the season, while the girls had their best day to date, but still came up on the short end of the match.

The boys’ improved to 4-0 on the season after taking down the Mules 23-7 Monday.

The Bulldogs continued to dominate in the Baker Games, taking both matches with scores of 266 and 211.

In the Baker Games, each team member takes a turn bowling a frame in the match.

Chelsea swept all five singles matches in the first game.

Hunter Allen led the squad with a game of 234 with Luis Carvallo right behind with 230. John Davis rolled a 212, Jaylen Watson 173, and Tyler Bowman 149.

The Bulldogs took just two of five in the second singles match.

Lucas Hopkins led with a 225, while Colin Ledbetter rolled a 212. Logan Clark shot 176, Nicholas Eicher 169, and Tim McGarry 166.

The varsity girls lost to the Mules 27-3. The three points was the most the Bulldogs had picked up in a match to date.

Rebecca Wurster had a big day for the Bulldogs with season high games of 175 and 165 to pick up two singles wins for Chelsea.

Emma Claus picked up the other singles win for the Bulldogs with a game of 120. The game beat her previous season high by 62 pins.

Emily Kovearch rolled a season high game of 121 for the Bulldogs, while Lily Claus rolled a high game of 79.

The JV boys dropped another close match, falling to Bedford 18-12.

They split the Baker Games and then won 2 of five in the first singles match.

Colin Hay rolled a 193 and Bode Carpenter 192 to lead Chelsea. Anson Eberle tossed a 183, Jordan Jedele 155 and Jacob Nelson 101.

The Bulldogs won just one of five in the second game.

Hay led the squad with a 169. Dylan Payeur shot 136, Kyle Otrompke 132, Nick Detterman 130, and Alex Handloser 108.