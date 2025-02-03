February 02, 2025

Chelsea Sports, Sports

Chelsea Bowlers Win Three of Four

The Chelsea bowling teams had a big week by picking up three wins and one tie in SEC White action.

The girls won both of their matches defeating Adrian 29-1 and Bedford 29-1.

The Adrian match saw Annabelle Greenleaf lead the way with games of 182-151, while Jenna Velky shot 178-155.

Sydney Ash rolled 165-141, Quinlan Johnson 170, Sophia Saffian 154, Madison McCollum 138, and Katelyn Lambarth 117.

Greenleaf had a big day against Bedford with game of 224-201.

Velky rolled games of 186-182 and McCollum a pair of 156 games.

Saffian shot 167, Ash 161, Johnson 142, and Lambarth 115.

The boys defeated Adrian 16-14 and tied Bedford 15-15.

Joshua Doyle rolled games of 246-213 and Preston Vasas scores of 220-215 to lead the Bulldogs against the Maples.

Camren Watson shot 215-152, Cayden Bowen 208-182, and Aiden Byant 202-179 for Chelsea.

Vasas led Chelsea against Bedford with scores of 226-214.

Watson shot 244-198, Doyle 224-162, Bowen 193-160, and Jacob Payeur 153.

