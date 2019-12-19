Advertisement





The 2019/20 bowling season kicked off this week as the Chelsea varsity teams split their matches with Ypsilanti Lincoln December 16.

The boys defeated the Splitters 20-10, while the girls had a rough go of it, falling 30-0.

The Bulldogs split the Baker matches 198-170 and 214-196 to start things off in the boys match.

In the singles matches, the Bulldogs lost 3 of 5 in the opening round, but still won the total match 943-854.

The second match was the same as the Bulldogs claimed just two singles win, but won the total series by two pins 944-942 to win the match.

Tyler Bowman had big games of 206/223, while Luis Carvallo shot 237/161. Hunter Allen rolled a 183, Jaylen Watson 180, John Davis 178, and Tim McGarry 197.

The girls struggled in what was the first ever match for several bowlers. They had five games of under 100 in their two singles matches.

Rebecca Wurster led Chelsea with games of 124/106, while Lily Claus rolled a 113.

The JV boys defeated Lincoln 24-6.

Jordan Jodele led the Bulldogs with games of 184/167, while Bode Carpenter shot 193/148.