The Chelsea boys’ bowling team just missed out on qualifying for the D2 state finals, but bounced back in singles to qualify four for the individual finals in Waterford March 6-7.

The Bulldogs finished 4th as a team missing out a qualifying third place spot by 50 pins. Chelsea finished with 3692 points, just behind Dearborn Divine Child with 3742. Divine Child beat the Bulldogs by 68 pins in the final game of the day to overtake Chelsea for the final state finals spot.

Chelsea bounced back by taking four of 10 individual qualifying spots on Saturday.

John Davis led the Bulldogs with a third place finish with a six-game total of 1220. He rolled high games of 228, 209, 202, and 200.

Jaylen Watson was right behind him in fourth with a six-game total of 1219. He had high scores of 233, 231, and 213.

Tyler Bowman was 7th with a total of 1180 with high scores of 245 and 230, while Luis Carvallo was 8th with a total of 1160 with high games of 219 and 200.

Tim McGarry was 15th with a total of 1131 with high scores of 223 and 203, and Hunter Allen 58th with a total of 960 with a high game of 218.

The girls did not field a team but competed in individuals Saturday.

Rebecca Wurster led the Bulldogs with a 45th place finish with a total of 871. She had high games of 186, 162, and 161.

Emily Kovenich was 8th with a total of 566 with a high game of 118, Emma Claus 87th with a total of 556 and high games of 116 and 114, and Lily Claus 88th with a total of 530 and a high game of 105.