The Chelsea varsity boys’ bowling team improved to 3-0 on the season after taking down two-time defending SEC White champion Tecumseh 27-3 Thursday night.

The Bulldogs dominated the Baker Games by rolling games of 279 and 233, while shot 182 and 144.

Chelsea took 7 of 10 singles matches. Two of the losses were the split scores.

High scores for the Bulldogs were Jaylen Watson 233, Colin Ledbetter 218, Nicholas Eicher 206, Luis Carvallo 202, and Logan Clark 191.

The girls continued to struggle, falling to the Indians 30-0. They are still looking for their first win of the season.

Rebecca Wurster had games of 142 and 105 to lead Chelsea, while Emily Kovearch and Emily Claus rolled games of 93.

The JV boys dropped the first match of the season to fall to 2-1 as Tecumseh won 18-12.

Anson Eberle rolled a 212 to lead the Bulldogs. Bode Carpenter shot 186, Colin Hay 164, and Jacob Nelson 79.

The teams return to action Monday at home against Bedford.