October 13, 2025

Chelsea Boys Finish Fifth, Girls’ 11th at Father Gabriel Richard Invitational

Mike Williamson

Chelsea Boys Finish Fifth, Girls' 11th at Father Gabriel Richard Invitational

The Chelsea cross country teams turned in strong efforts at the Father Gabriel Richard Invitational on Saturday at Hudson Mills Metropark, with the boys placing fifth and the girls finishing 11th in a deep field of competition.

The Bulldog boys scored 147 points, led by senior Henry Fredenberg, who continued his outstanding season with a sixth-place finish in a personal-best time of 16:10.31. Junior Wyeth Angus also turned in a lifetime best, placing 12th in 16:19.65.

Junior Samuel Clifton (29th, 16:52.29 PR), junior Leo Alafita (46th, 17:14.83 PR), and senior Miles Dell (54th, 17:28.79 PR) helped secure the Bulldogs’ top-five team finish. Junior Owen Thorburn (17:38.16) and senior Linus Helzerman (17:41.58) also ran well for Chelsea.

On the girls’ side, Chelsea finished 11th overall with 321 points. Senior Samantha Bieber led the way, crossing the line in 20:10.10 for 21st place. Junior Zora Ziolkowski followed in 20:41.45, while freshman Kathryn Dunn clocked a personal-best 21:58.02.

Freshmen Mila Schemahorn (22:16.37 PR) and senior Mireille Hunter (22:22.56 PR) rounded out the team’s scoring five. Also setting personal records for the Bulldogs were Addison Leschuk (22:38.31) and Persephone Berg (22:44.79).

Chelsea continues to show steady improvement as the Bulldogs move closer to the SEC Championships and postseason meets.

