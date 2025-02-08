Chelsea Boys’ Rolls Past Pinckney

The Chelsea boys’ basketball team split a pair of SEC White matchups this week.

The Bulldogs evened their record at 4-4 in the conference with a 71-37 pasting of Pinckney Friday night.

Chelsea wasted no time taking control of the game with a 17-0 run to open the game and a 22-4 lead after one quarter.

The Bulldogs continued to pour it on in the second, outscoring the Pirates 19-10 for a 41-14 lead at the half.

Chelsea continued its hot shooting with a13-2 run to start the third and a 54-16 lead and cruised the rest of the way.

Several Bulldogs got into the scoring column for Chelsea with Drew Blanton leading Chelsea with 21.

Beckett Boos added 13 points and Sam Borcherding 10.

Nate Christian came off the bench and scored a season high 13 points for the Bulldogs.

Wyatt Matusik chipped in with seven points and Will McCalla five. Brody Schwartzentruber had three points and Jimmy Sciackitano two.

The Bulldogs dropped a heartbreaker to White leading Adrian 55-54 on a three-pointer with five seconds left for the Maples.

Adrian took a 19-11 lead after one period, but the Bulldogs caught fire in the second and outscored the Maples 27-9 to take a 38-28 lead at halftime.

Adrian battled back in the third, but the Bulldogs still held a 45-40 lead after three.

Gibby Ichesco hit a pair of big triples in the fourth and the Bulldogs still led 53-46 with 3:15 left.

Adrian went on a run and cut the Chelsea lead to 53-52 with 44.7 left.

Chelsea split a pair of free throws with 16.9 left to make it 54-52, but Adrian sprinted down court and hits a long three pointer to take the lead.

The Bulldogs would not get a shot off before the final buzzer.

Blanton led the Bulldogs with 29 points, but the Maples held him scoreless in the fourth.

Boos added 10 points and Ichesco with three big triples off the bench finished with nine.

Borcherding finished with four points and Matusik two.

Chelsea improved to 11-7 overall on the season.