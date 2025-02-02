Chelsea Boys’ Split Pair in SEC

The Chelsea boys’ basketball team split a pair of SEC White games to improve to 3-3 in the conference and 10-6 overall.

The Bulldogs opened the week by pulling away from Ypsilanti 76-54.

Chelsea got off to a slow start as the Grizzlies jumped out to a 12-2 lead and forced a timeout with 4:20 left in the first.

Following the timeout, the Bulldogs went on a 12-0 run over the next 2:20 to take a 14-12 lead, but Ypsilanti answered and took a 17-16 lead after one.

The Bulldogs went on an 18-5 run in the second to take a 34-22 lead and would control the game from there.

The Grizzlies got within seven in the third, but the Bulldogs answered to build a 54-38 lead after three and cruised in the fourth.

Drew Blanton led the Bulldogs with 22 points.

Buck Allen added 18 points, while Wyatt Matusik added ten.

Will McCalla and Beckett Boos had seven points each, Sam Borcherding four, Nick Christian three, Gibby Ichesco and Gavin Busch two each, and one for Wyatt Sisler.

A slow start doomed the Bulldogs in a 72-59 loss to Tecumseh Friday night.

Chelsea could not overcome an 18-5 deficit to the Indians after one quarter.

The Bulldogs cut the lead 33-21 at halftime and opened the second with a 12-4 run to cut the lead to 37-33.

Chelsea hung tough and pulled within three 46-43 after three.

The Bulldogs trailed by just six 59-53 with three minutes left, but the Indians would hit their free throws down the stretch to seal the win.

Allen led the Bulldogs with 17 points.

Blanton added 13 points and Boos chipped in with ten.

Borcherding finished with eight, Sisler and Ichesco three each, and Matusik two.

Photos by Dawn McCann