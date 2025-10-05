October 05, 2025

Chelsea Boys’ XC Eleventh at Portage Invite

Mike Williamson

ChelseaSports

The Chelsea boys’ cross country team had one of its best showings of the season Saturday, coming home with an 11th-place finish out of 51 Division 2 teams at the Portage Invitational Saturday.

Henry Fredenberg earned a medal with a 28th-place finish in 16:43.1 to lead the Bulldogs.

Wyeth Angus was 43rd in 16:58.3 and Samuel Clifton 85th in 17:36.1.Linus Helzerman placed 140th in 18:18.3, Leo Alafita 141st in 18:18.6, Jonathan Love 152nd in 18:26.5, Alex Martin 243rd in 19:24.8, Gerry Valchine 245th in 19:25.1, Dylan Hodges 328th in 20:34.1, and Mason Maley 361st in 21:16.5.

