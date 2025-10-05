Chelsea Boys’ XC Eleventh at Portage Invite

The Chelsea boys’ cross country team had one of its best showings of the season Saturday, coming home with an 11th-place finish out of 51 Division 2 teams at the Portage Invitational Saturday.

Henry Fredenberg earned a medal with a 28th-place finish in 16:43.1 to lead the Bulldogs.

Wyeth Angus was 43rd in 16:58.3 and Samuel Clifton 85th in 17:36.1.Linus Helzerman placed 140th in 18:18.3, Leo Alafita 141st in 18:18.6, Jonathan Love 152nd in 18:26.5, Alex Martin 243rd in 19:24.8, Gerry Valchine 245th in 19:25.1, Dylan Hodges 328th in 20:34.1, and Mason Maley 361st in 21:16.5.