Chelsea Boys XC Third, Girls Fourth at SEC White Jamboree

The second SEC jamboree of the season was held at Pinckney Thursday and the Chelsea boys came home third and the girls fourth at the race that was won by Pinckney in both divisions.

The boys finished with 49 points, just behind Adrian with 45 and Pinckney 32.

Henry Fredenberg led the Bulldogs with a third-place finish in 17:00.4 and Wyeth Angus was right behind in fourth with a time of 17:02.1.

Samuel Clifton placed 12th in 17:58.5 and Leo Alafita was 14th in 18:09.9.

Miles Dell was 16th in 18:15.7, Johnathan Love 17th in 18:18.7, Linus Helzerman 19th in 18:36.1, and Alex Martin 25th in 19:00.2.

The girls finished with 98 points in the race won by Pinckney with 26.

Samantha Bieber led the way for the Bulldogs with a sixth-place finish 21:27.5 and Zora Ziolkowski was seventh in 21:47.1.Kathryn Dunn was 27th in 24:11.9, Addison Leschuk 31st in 25:05.2, Mireille Hunter 32nd in 25:11.5, Mila Schemahorn 33rd in 25:12.2, Persephone Berg was 35th in 25:20.5, and Kelsey Burr 37th in 25:25.9.