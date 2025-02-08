Chelsea Bulldog Lacrosse Presents 4th Annual Comedy & Cocktails Fundraiser

Get ready for a night filled with laughter, community spirit, and support for a great cause! The Chelsea Lacrosse Association (CLA) is thrilled to announce the 4th Annual Comedy & Cocktails Fundraiser, set to take place on Friday, March 7, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. at the Collins at the Clocktower in Chelsea, MI.

This lively event has sold out for three years straight and is a must-attend for the community! The event includes:

Three headliner comedy acts featuring Mike Geeter , Tam White , and Chris Young

, , and Snacks, 2 raffles, and a cash bar

An opportunity to support Chelsea Lacrosse, a non-profit varsity club sport

Meet the Headliners:

: A Detroit-based stand-up comic and improv actor, Tam captivates audiences with her dynamic style. She’s the creator of the game show Hip-Prov and has performed at renowned venues, including the Royal Oak Music Theatre and Ann Arbor Comedy Showcase. Chris Young: Known for his clean, relatable humor, Chris transforms real-life experiences into laughs. A frequent performer at festivals and clubs nationwide, his Dry Bar Comedy special has millions of views.

Supporting Chelsea Lacrosse:

All proceeds go to the Chelsea Lacrosse Association (CLA), a non-profit club sport that includes athletes in grades 5-12 and is not funded by the Chelsea School District. While lacrosse is recognized as a varsity level sport, all expenses fall on the players to support the program. Profits made from fundraising go directly to offset the cost of the players dues.

Tickets and Sponsorships:

Community members aged 21 and older are invited to join the fun. Company sponsorships are also available, providing a fantastic way to treat employees to an unforgettable night while supporting local youth sports.

Tickets are priced at $60 per person and are available online at:https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/2025-comedy-and-cocktails

For questions or sponsorship inquiries, please contact: ChelseaLacrosseAssociation@gmail.com