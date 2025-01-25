Chelsea Business Grant Applications Open

The Chelsea Downtown Development Authority (DDA) will be taking applications from businesses within the DDA District interested in competing for $25,000 from the Match on Main grant through the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC). The business owner must provide a 10% match. Please visit the DDA webpage at for more information.

The deadline to submit your local business owner worksheet is by 4 pm on March 3rd. Two businesses will be chosen and move forward in the grant process, and an application will be sent to the MEDC for consideration and potential award. Please complete the local business owner worksheet and return it to Susan Montenegro at smontenegro@city-chelsea.org or Mayor Pacheco at jpacheco@city-chelsea.org.

Please reach out with questions or if you need assistance with the worksheet. Jason Povlich and Emily Taylor from Jet’s Pizza/Rumpus Room/Grateful Crow will be visiting businesses in the DDA District and will have application documents on hand. Feel free to stop by Warriors management offices, Monday, Wednesday or Friday during normal business hours. Businesses interested in applying can contact any of us for more information.

Additionally, more information is available on the MEDC Match on Main web page.